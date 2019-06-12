Colne CC continue their gr-EIGHT start to the season in the Lancashire League

Colne are keeping their feet rooted to the ground, despite their hugely impressive start, according to captain Matthew Walker.

The Second Division leaders have won all eight of their games so far in the Lancashire League, adding a victory over Church in the Twenty20 competition.

Their latest success, a six wicket win over East Lancs at Alexandra Meadows, was just as convincing as most of the others so far this term.

And it took them 17 points clear of second place Haslingden. Professional James Price (pictured) took his tally to 371 runs for the season when posting an unbeaten 73 to guide the visitors to glory.

The South African paid man had earlier taken three wickets (3-31) alongside Chris Walton (3-34) as the hosts closed on 145-8 while Andy Hakin added 2-46.

Skipper John Turner stood out for the home side with the bat when hitting 42 not out, putting on 45 for the seventh wicket with Phil Aspinall (24).

Adam Proctor (13), David Spokes (16), Walton (14) and Tom Bradshaw (10 not out) all reached double figures but the day belonged to Price.

He hit seven fours and a six from 99 balls to keep Colne on top. “There is a realistic belief within the players, they know they’re only as good as their last performance,” said Walker.

“We know things can change quickly so everybody has got to keep performing. We’re not getting over-confident or complacent, we’re keeping ourselves grounded.

“Everything can change completely over a period of 3/4 games. We’ve got to maintain these levels.

“It was tough as one division, you were up against some good sides so it was difficult to regroup sometimes. Confidence can be dented and some struggled to lift their game.

“These fixtures are more competitive and we’ve been able to pick up some momentum and build on it.”