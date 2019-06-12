Clitheroe fall short in run chase as Todmorden hold on to win - but Read, Ribblesdale Wanderers and Whalley all advance to semi-finals of Ramsbottom Cup

Clitheroe were left kicking themselves after allowing their stronghold to fall to Todmorden’s attack at Chatburn Road in the Lancashire League’s top flight.

The home side lost key territory in the closing stages of the First Division fixture, with four of their final five batsman posting a total of three runs when chasing 166.

Charlie Dewhurst took 3-34 off seven overs, including those of Chris Schofield (66) and Freddie Priestley (44).

The pair had taken the visitors from 24-2 to 95-2, prior to Priestley’s departure. Ben Sutcliffe later added an unbeaten 14 to push Todmorden forward.

Harry Lang was the shining light in Clitheroe’s reply, hitting six fours in a knock of 65 before falling for the eighth wicket.

Captain Peter Dibb was next best in show with a knock of 21, teenager George Drake contributed with 18 while Dewhurst had earlier posted 17.

Read, Whalley and Ribblesdale Wanderers all reached the final four of the Ramsbottom Cup, where they’ll be joined by Brinscall.

Six-time champions Read booked their place in the semi-final of the competition with a one-wicket win over Settle at the Marshfield Ground.

Wanderers, who secured the silverware three times in four seasons from 2011, brushed aside Oswaldtwistle Immanuel, while 2017 champions Whalley held off the challenge of Baxenden.

Matthew Walker’s side just about did enough to edge the tie at the Marshfield Ground and move another step closer to securing a piece of silverware the club last owned 16 years ago.

That season, under Warren Eastham’s watch, Read celebrated a league and cup double, which was tied up with victory over Great Harwood at the Arbories.

Walker, the current man in command, took 4-29 off eight overs as the home side were wiped out for 126.

The 26-year-old also stopped Ashen Silva in his tracks when running the Sri Lankan professional out for 26.

William Davidson (20) also fell to the former Lowerhouse man while third best - Ryan Sumner (17) - became one of Luke Jongwe’s two victims as the Zimbabwean cricketer brought the innings to a close.

Read’s opening pairing of William Wrathall and Duncan Bennett proved to be their most productive.

The duo put on 41 for the first wicket as the former hit three boundaries on his way to 27 while Bennett added 15.

Walker’s stay was shortlived, though he added 14 runs to the total, before Jongwe top-scored with 39 not out.

Tom Davidson had done his best to swing the tie in Settle’s favour with figures of 4-26 off eight overs, but it wasn’t to be for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Wanderers were in wonderful form at New Lane as they triumphed by six wickets.

Jordan Britcliffe took 4-22 as the hosts were bowled out for 117 in the 31st over while Janith Liyanage added 3-21 off eight overs. Veteran Ian Britcliffe also took a wicket every other over in his 2-25.

Mack Spencer’s unbeaten half-century was the pick of Ribblesdale’s reply. He hit seven boundaries in posting 51 from 74 deliveries.

Liyanage and Shaan Singh-Parhar added knocks of 20, the latter unbeaten, as the visitors knocked off their target in the 29th over.

Whalley also finished the day in celebratory mood having defended their 173-6 finish at Station Road.

Jack Edgar (28) and Sam Jackson (38) combined forces to put on 78 for the second wicket before Declan Bailey joined the party with an unbeaten 51, which included five fours.

The home side had their opponents four wickets down with just 20 runs on the board before Ben Swindells sparked a revival.

He hit seven fours and four sixes in reaching 72 not out, but Zachary Bannan was the only other batsman in double figures as Baxenden concluded the innings 34 runs short.

Edgar and Fergus Bailey took three wickets apiece while Jackson chipped in with 2-33.

Saturday’s Ribblesdale League games were all abandoned without a ball being bowled, as all sides collected three points.

Thursday and Friday night’s Twenty20 fixtures also fell victim to the weather.