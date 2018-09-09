Clarets Cheerleaders create history

The Clarets Cheerleaders had 10 teams selected to compete for the UK in at the ECC European Cheerleading Championships in Den Bosch, in Holland,

The group travelled by coach tyo the ferry at Dover , with 68 competitors in total, ageing from 6-11 Youth, 12-17 Juniors, 16+Seniors and their Masters team, made up of parents and adults.

They competed in, Street, Pom Dance, Cheerleading and Stunts, and their results were fantastic, as they made history in being the first UK team to win 10 gold medals, adding two silver, as well as two fourth places, one fifth and two sixth.

Head coach Sophie Boyle said: “It was a tough weekend for all our athletes, who had to fight and overcome issues and compete in hard categories.

“Myself, parents and family and everyone are so proud of the kids’ achievements, that they’ve worked so hard for.

“Our kids are really something special, they live and breath cheer – some have been training five times a week and they work so hard.

“It was amazing to see them so happy and proud of their achievements and enjoying doing something they love.

“The whole trip was fab from start to finish, all the parents and chaperones were amazing in helping run the trip, and the comp and all the kids’ behaviour was impeccable and was a credit to their club.”