Charlotte shines at U20 European Championships

Burnley College student Charlotte Williams felt a mixture of pride and disappointment after finishing fourth in the hammer at the European Under 20 Athletics Championships in Boras, Sweden.

Ranked seventh going into the competition, the 17-year-old finished fourth, having just been edged out of the bronze medal position in the fourth round.

Charlotte travelled out to Sweden last Monday, and on Friday, required a distance of 61m or more to be guaranteed a place in the final.

With her first throw, she reached 61.01m.

The final on Saturday evening saw her produce a solid performance, throwing a best of 61.24, which was enough to sit her in the bronze medal position, until she was overtaken in the forth round, to finish in fourth.

Speaking afterwards, Charlotte said: “I’ve had an amazing time here in Boras, I was ranked seventh and came out fourth.

“I’m a little disappointed I couldn’t bring the bronze medal home for my country, just short by 75cm. But being one of the youngest, and a first major championships, I’m happy with my result.

“I can’t wait to represent GB again.

“I can’t thank my coach enough, and the support from Clitheroe and my club has been amazing. Onwards and upwards now.”

Charlotte has been selected to represent GB juniors in the British Championships on August 24th in Birmingham, against senior women.

There she will go head to head with her coach Michael Hitchon’s daughter Sophie, the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, and 2010 World Junior champion, who said of Charlotte, and Charlotte Payne, who was seventh: “Both girls did amazing to make top 8 at a major champs, neither should be disappointed, looking good for women’s hammer throw.”

A former pupil of St Augustine’s, Charlotte is now a high performance athlete at Burnley College.

In June she picked up a bronze medal in Halle, Germany.

Currently ranked number one in the UK, Charlotte’s aim now is to reach the junior World Championships next year in Nairobi, Kenya.