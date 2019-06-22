Burnley trio go one better at the Golden 8Ball Pool Championships in Blackpool

Three cueists from the Burnley Independent Pool League went one better at the Golden 8Ball Pool Championships at the Norbreck Castle In Blackpool this year.

The team, named ‘Not Freytened’, advanced through three days of competition last year to reach the final, only to lose 5-0. However, earlier this month, they returned to the coast and brought the trophy home.

The competition drew 128 teams from all over the UK, and in the group stages, the Burnley trio qualified after losing their first game 5-4, then winning the second 7-2, leaving them needing a 5-4 win in their third game, which went down to a deciding frame, to progress.

On day two, they played another three matches, winning them all to reach the quarter-finals, where they beat a team from Birmingham 5-0.

In the semi-final, they won 5-3 against a team from Bolton, and in the final, beat a team from Argyll and Bute Scotland 5-1 to claim the title.

The team are pictured, from right Paul Selby, Scott Bamber (both George IV) and Mark Gray (Thornton Arms).