Burnley top after win at the leaders

Burnley Rugby Club’s first XV had a difficult trip to Lancashire County RU Leagues ADM First Division

And after a brilliant 29-19 win, the Holden Road side leapfrogged the hosts at the top of the table, and now lead by four points!

On Saturday, the club will be open for the Rugby World Cup Final at 8-30 a.m., with everyone welcome.

A full bar and hot food is available.

On Sunday, the first XV are at home to derby rivals Colne and Nelson, kick-off 2 p.m.

The All Blacks currently sit eighth in the table.

The ladies are at home to Ashfield Ladies, also at 2 p.m., and the Colts are at home to Fleetwood at 12-30 p.m.

The Under 7-12s are away to Garstang.

The Under 13/14/15s are at home to Aldwinians, all at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, Burnley have organised a veterans’ game against Rossendale and Clitheroe, for any over 35s who fancy reliving their former glories.

The game will take place on Friday, November 8th at 7 p.m., played under the floodlights.

Contact Simon Finnan for more details on 07988122186.