Burnley Tennis Club enjoy a summer to remember

It’s been a record-breaking summer of success for Burnley Tennis Club.

The Lower Ridge Close establishment has enjoyed a terrific season, with its senior and junior players scooping a whole host of honours.

The crowning glory was the club’s A team who finally broke the stranglehold of Blackburn Northern in the East Lancashire League Open Division One.

After finishing runners-up six times out of the previous nine years, the A team finally claimed the title, winning 64 points and dropping just six.

The C team followed the A team’s lead by winning Division Two, while the D team were champions of Division Three finishing ahead of the E team who were runners-up.

In Division Four, the club’s G team secured promotion by finishing second.

The ladies were also in fine form over the summer winning Division One and the mixed team also claimed the league title too.

The club also enjoyed success in the cups – claiming five pieces of silverware.

In other competitions, Burnley claimed the title in the National Club League Division One and were also runners-up in Division Two. The club also emerged victorious in the Ransom County Cup.

The juniors were also in excellent form. The Under-18s were champions in the National Club League and the Under-14s finished runners-up.

In the East Lancashire Junior League, Burnley won the Division Two title and there was success for the boys’ Under-14s, Under-12s and Under-10s teams and the girls’ Under-12s team.