Burnley seconds stay top as they claim centre stage

Burnley Rugby Club’s seconds took centre stage on Saturday, with the first team inactive.
And the second string beat a strong Garstang side 43-14 to stay top of their league.
On Saturday, the club will open early for England’s World Cup match v France at 9 a.m., with hot food available.
This will be followed by a World Cup tag rugby event for juniors, with games, coaching from 11-30 a.m. to 1-30 p.m., with new players particularly welcome.
The first XV are at home to Littleborough, and the second XV are at Southport, both 3 p.m. kick-offs.
On Sunday, the Under 7/8/9/10s are at Littleborough.
The Under 11/12/14s are training.
And the Under 13/15s are at home to Bury, all 11 a.m. kick-offs.
The Colts are at Southport, kick-off 12-30 p.m.
The ladies are at Preston at 2 p.m.