Burnley seconds stay top as they claim centre stage

Burnley Rugby Club’s seconds took centre stage on Saturday, with the first team inactive.

And the second string beat a strong Garstang side 43-14 to stay top of their league.

On Saturday, the club will open early for England’s World Cup match v France at 9 a.m., with hot food available.

This will be followed by a World Cup tag rugby event for juniors, with games, coaching from 11-30 a.m. to 1-30 p.m., with new players particularly welcome.

The first XV are at home to Littleborough, and the second XV are at Southport, both 3 p.m. kick-offs.

On Sunday, the Under 7/8/9/10s are at Littleborough.

The Under 11/12/14s are training.

And the Under 13/15s are at home to Bury, all 11 a.m. kick-offs.

The Colts are at Southport, kick-off 12-30 p.m.

The ladies are at Preston at 2 p.m.