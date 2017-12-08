Burnley’s magnificent seven star for Lancashire

Seven Burnley RUFC girls represented Lancashire last Sunday in their 34-o victory over Northumbria.

Alex Baker, Willow Bell, Anya Richmond, Ella Brierley, Holly Vent, Emily Rogers and Megan Farnhill. were all in acion for the Red Rose county in a convincing win.

Meanwhile, Burnley’s men’s first XV went down 27-17 to Oldham, despite a much-improved performance.

Jack Donovan and Ben Healy scored Burnley’s tries, while Joe Parkinson added two conversions and a penalty.

Tomorrow, Burnley travel to face Littleborough, while the second and third XV are at home to Ormskirk, and Colne and Nelson respectively.

On Sunday, the Under 7-11s are at Fleetwood, while the Under 12s are training.

The Under 13s, Under 14 and Under 15s are away at Trafford, Ormskirk and Bolton respectively.

The colts are at Wirral, and the ladies’ team are at home against Eccles, with kick-off at 2 p.m.