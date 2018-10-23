Burnley rugby ace Liam out to impress Sale Sharks

Liam Bythell is hoping to impress the coaches at Sale Sharks RUFC.

The 15-year-old Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College student has got into the Lancashire team, and this doubles up as trials for the Sharks.

The second row, who plays for Burnley, has already turned out for Lancashire Under 15s A team and now has made the step up to the 16s.

“Sale Sharks are partnered with Lancashire, so if you get selected for your county, it is a trial for Sale Sharks,” said Liam. “My dream is to play professional rugby union.”