Burnley return to action with home win over Bury; Anya stars for England

Burnley Rugby Club were back in action on Saturday and continued their good form with a 43-7 home defeat of Bury.

Burnley’s try scorers were Rick Griffiths, James White, and Dan Thomas, with braces for Liam Canning and James Redford and a penalty try.

Elsewhere, former Burnley junior Anya Richmond played and scored for England Under 20s in a 34-15 defeat in Strasbourg on Saturday.

On Saturday, the second XV are at home to Thornton, with kick-off at 2-15 p.m.

At the club, the final round of Six Nations matches from noon will be screened, with all welcome.

On Sunday, the Under 7-10s and 12s are at home to Fylde.

The Under 11s are at Fylde.

All other junior sides are training.

The ladies are at home to Littleborough at 2-15 p.m.

This will be followed by local band the Switch at the club at 5 p.m., with all welcome.