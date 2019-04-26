Burnley out to prove Walsden win was no fluke

Burnley have got to prove that their victory over reigning champions Walsden wasn’t just a one off, says captain Dan Pickup.

The Turf Moor skipper, who celebrated his 33rd birthday midweek, is desperate for his squad to back up that five-wicket win.

Pickup (26 not out) put on 73 for the sixth wicket alongside Joey Marshall, who finished up unbeaten on 44, to see Burnley over the line in the 29th over at Scott Street.

On Sunday they entertain Crompton, who overcame Church at Glebe Street over the Easter weekend.

Denis Lewis fired 140 for the home side, a knock made up of 12 fours and seven sixes.

Professional Mohammad Azharullah then took 5-36 with the ball.

“We want to make sure that the win over defending champions Walsden wasn’t just a one off,” said Pickup. “We’ve set a high standard for ourselves early.

“We need to try and reach that level week in week out. There are no easy games in Division One and Crompton, up next, had a good win last weekend so it’ll be another good test for us.

“Ultimately, the performance against Walsden is meaningless unless we back it up. We’ll be taking a lot of confidence from the way we played.”

Imran Khalid will sub-pro for Burnley on Sunday.