Burnley open new season with defeat in the cup

Burnley RUFC opened their season with defeat in a home cup game against Didsbury.

Burnley just shaded the first half.

New signing Pedro Martin Creuhet showed some nifty footwork as he weaved away to score in the corner with a good turn of pace.

But Burnley let their guard down and Didsbury hit back straight away to level the scores.

Danny Rowley was excellent in defence as the visitors began to up the pace, and Marcus Duxbury had angreat debut with his strong running.

In patches Burnley were excellent, with a great Rowley kick ahead and regather standing out. Unfortunately the last pass went astray.

Didsbury were organised and had a good game plan, and used their big 14 as a battering ram up through the middle on multiple occasions.

Burnley’s errors mounted, and a fumbled pass in midfield by the hosts meant they were on the back foot.

Some straight running eventually sucked the home side’s cover in to allow Didsbury to take the lead 10-5,with an easy conversion missed.

A terrible kick-off from Burnley went straight out on the stroke of half-time, which allowed the visitors to build some momentum, aided by a high tackle, with further ground gained.

They then bullocked over for a converted try to lead 17-5 at the half.

Didsbury kicked-off, and poor Burnley concentration meant the ball went out on the home side’s line, and after a couple of scrums, their number eight burrowed over for a converted try to lead 24-5.

The game was effectively over, and a tiring Burnley defence then conceded more points to go down 51-5.

After twenty Lancashire clubs took the stand in setting up outside of the regular RFU Northern Leagues, Burnley’s first game in the new Lancashire County League set up, in ADM Division 1, is at home to Thornton Cleveleys on Saturday, September 8th.