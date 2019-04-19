Burnley ladies push Bath all the way in Plate final

After a successful season, Burnley RUFC ladies travelled to contest the National Plate Final at Derby against the well-established Bath RFC on Sunday.

Burnley dominated the opening quarter, taking a deserved lead through Nicola Fenwick.

Bath hit back quickly, with two well-worked tries – one converted – before Hannah Worthington scored to narrow Bath’s lead to 12-10 at half-time.

Burnley started the second half brightly, but a loose kick gave Bath an opportunity to increase their lead.

Burnley battled on, scoring again, before Bath’s excellent winger gave the West Country side a healthy lead.

Burnley were excellent throughout, losing to favourites and a very well-organised Bath side 31-10.

Good Friday brings the traditional Belvedere old boys’ football fixture at Holden Road at 11 a.m., with a band after at 4-30pm.

The rugby club annual general meeting will be held on Saturday, May 11th from noon, where 2019/20 officials are to be nominated.