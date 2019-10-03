Burnley ease to derby victory over Colne and Nelson

Burnley hosted local rivals Colne and Nelson on Saturday at Holden Road, and emerged with a bonus point 43-14 win to maintain top position in the ADM First Division.

Burnley started at a blistering pace, with a Liam Canning try in the first minute.

But the visitors never gave up, and created many opportunities themselves – though Burnley always seemed to have the greater cutting edge.

Tomorrow, the second XV are at home to Garstang.

The club will be open for England’s Rugby World Cup match with Argentina at 8-45 a.m., with with sausage and bacon butties available – all welcome.

Kick-off at the Tokyo Stadium, for England’s third Pool C game of four, is 9 a.m. BST.

On Sunday, the Under 7s-12s are at home at 11 a.m.

The Under 13s/14/15s are away.

The Colts and ladies are at home at 12-30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

On Friday, November 8th, a veterans match against local rivals Rossendale has been arranged.

Anyone over 35 interested in taking part, please contact Simon Finnan on 07988122186.