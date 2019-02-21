Burnley Dragons take flight and bring back the gold at WKO English Open Championships

Burnley’s Dragons had fire in their bellies at the WKO English Open Championships as competitors representing the kickboxing club returned with 23 medals.

Just 12 months ago head coach Steven Wong took three fighters to the competition in Barnsley. This time his 15-strong team finished third overall out of 43 clubs.

The club walked back in to their base on Accrington Road with 10 gold medals, nine silver medals and four bronze medals.

Alyssa Bristow was ranked the top female fighter of the tournament while Ben Lupton secured a top 10 finish, with both receiving additional belts.

Daniel Dawson and Oliwia Kaczmarek were also crowned English Open champions at the Metrodome Leisure Complex.

“The last time was the start of something special for us as a team,” said Steven. “It was the beginning of our club competing at the highest level against the best fighters from around the UK. We went to competitions up and down the country and started winning more and more.

“We returned this year with a team more eager to fight than ever. We absolutely smashed it and I cannot thank my fighters enough for making me so proud as a coach.

“Thanks to my good friend and fellow coach, Sensei O’Hare. You watched me grow and develop in the sport of kickboxing and it is an absolute honour to have you working by my side.

“We now have multiple English Open champions and a team people remember. Out of 43 clubs we ranked third. If you take into consideration we’ve only been competing for a year at this level it’s pretty good going.”

Steven would also like to thank sponsors PC Roadshows Entertainment Specialists, Red Rose Desire Cosmetic Surgery, The Turf Hotel, Free Web Store, Fort Vale, Darren Mawson Blinds and JB’s Cleaning Services for their ongoing sponsorship and support.

Team: Ava Darwood, Ivan Hardacre, Molly Hardacre, Norbert Burzyński, Thomas Wyatt-Sugg, Alyssa Bristow, Ben Lupton, Maisie-Paige Baker, Aleksandrs Girtebans, Oliwia Kaczmarek, Benjamin Kardasz, Lilly-Rose Leyland and Kelton Parkinson, Malik Ali and Daniel Dawson.