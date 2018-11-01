Burnley continue excellent run of form at Bury

Burnley maintained their recent good run of form with a 38-28 win at Bury on Saturday.

Burnley’s scorers were James Redford, Rob Lawless, Joe Haley and a Rick Griffiths hat-trick.

The seconds beat Preston Grasshoppers 4th XV 62-5, while the ladies lost their cup match to Littleborough after extra time .

On Saturday the first XV are at home to Ashton.

The second XV are at Rochdale.

Both games kick-off at 2-15 p.m.

On Sunday, all the juniors are training, bar the Under 14s, who are at home to Blackburn at 11 a.m.

The tags (Under 7s/8s ) are at Crow Wood.