Burnley claim the derby spoils

Burnley got their season going with an impressive 45-15 at Clitheroe.

Burnley opened their scoring with two tries from Pedro Crehuet, with Danny Marshall, Danny Rowlands, Ashley Rothwell, Carl Griffiths and Adam Healy getting a try apiece.

James Redford added four conversions, and Rick Griffiths added another.

The Under 14s won 41-12 at Bury, with Liam Jones scoring a brace to add to scores from Ben Uttley, Charles Wilkes, Louie Nutter, Troy Richmond and Jake Peverley.

Uttley added three conversions.

On Saturday, the first XV and second XV are at home to Manchester Medics and Clitheroe respectively, with the firsts starting at 2-30 p.m..

On Sunday, the Under 7-12s are at Littleborough, and the Under 13/14s are training.

The Under 15/16s are home to Trafford, all 11 a.m. kick-offs.

The Colts are home to Broughton Park, and the Ladies are home to Workington, both at 2 p.m. kos.

The club are always on the look out for new players from seven years to adult for all its men’s and ladies’ teams.