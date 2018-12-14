Burnley boxer Angelo catches the eye of former Commonwealth champion Coyle

Burnley’s Sandygate Amateur Boxing Club’s Angelo Wade graced the squared circle recently when he was matched to box on the Accrington Lions Annual Boxing Dinner show at the Dunkhaulgh Hotel.

The 17-year-old faced Bolton’s A. Mareshat (Premier ABC), who entered the ring in extremely confident fashion, only to realise the magnitude of the challenge ahead in the opening exchanges.

The second round was a very one-sided affair with the impressive Wade dominating proceedings by taking the front foot throughout.

Such was the ferocity of his combinations the referee had to administer a standing eight count in the latter stages of the round.

Sensing victory Wade continued the onslaught once again forcing the man-in-the-middle to intervene. However, the Boltonian was saved by the bell as the barrage was ended.

The third and final round saw the exciting Sandygate boxer increase his dominant display earning him an unanimous points victory.

However, there was no time to rest for the teenager as he was then matched at the weekend against A. Kalmus (Tommy Coyle’s BA) in Kingston upon Hull, East Yorkshire.

Once again the Burnley boxer didn’t disappoint on his travels as he dominated from the first to the last forcing standing eight counts in the latter rounds, working off the lead jab but delivering a lethal straight rear right through the tight guard of the home boxer.

Another unanimous verdict was awarded as well as the ‘Away Boxer of the Night’ prize for another commanding display.

Anyone interested in joining East Lancashire’s oldest boxing club can find details via www.sandygateabc.com.