Burnley-born ace makes Spain bow against Samoa!

Former Burnley RUFC player Mike Walker-Fitton made his debut for Spain in their 28-10 friendly international defeat against Samoa in Madrid on Saturday.

Walker-Fitton started playing rugby at home town club Burnley, before moving to Sale Sharks, Doncaster Knights, and Ealing Trailfinders.

The 32-year-old then enjoyed spells in Spain, France and Australia before returning to Spain.

Initially, in Spain, he played for champions La Vila in the Amlin Challenge Cup, before signing for RC Chateaurenard in France, and then moving to Australia, where he ran out for Randwick.

And his great form for his club Silver Storm El Salvador in Valladolid over the last four years in Liga Heineken earned him a deserved call up for the Spanish national side, coming on for his first appearance as a substitute.

At 6ft 5ins and 18 stone 12lb, he has the physical presence and skills to play both in the second row, at number eight, and on the blindside flank.

Walker-Fitton is eligible to play for Spain under World Rugby’s Regulation 8, having played for Silver Storm El Salvador for the last four years.

There are four ways a player can be eligible to represent a country at international level.

They are – They were born in the country;

They have a parent or grandparent who was born in the country;

They have lived in the country for 36 consecutive months (three years) to qualify on residency immediately before playing;

They have completed 10 years of cumulative residence in the country before playing.