Bronze medal in Italy for Pickard

Burnley’s Fliss Pickard (women’s class 4) picked up a bronze medal at the Lignano Master Open in Italy, at the start of qualification year for Tokyo 2020.

Pickard had a tough start against the Russian World number two Raisa Chebanika, who took their match 3-0.

But she secured her place in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win against Emelie Andre from Sweden.

And Pickard then edged a close fourth set 13-11 to beat World number three Katarzyna Marszal from Poland 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

Her reward was a semi-final against World number one and World champion Maryna Lytovchenko, but the Ukrainian was too strong, coming away with a 3-0 win.

On a good day for the British Para Table Tennis team, Paralympic champions Will Bayley (men’s class 7) and Rob Davies (men’s class 1) won gold in their singles events.

Josh Stacey took silver in men’s class 9, and there were further bronze medals for Megan Shackleton (women’s class 4), Jack Hunter-Spivey (men’s class 5), David Wetherill (men’s class 6), Martin Perry (men’s class 6) and Kim Daybell (men’s class 10).