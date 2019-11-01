Bronze for Fliss as British team shine in China

Felicity Pickard collected a bronze medal in the women’s class 6 in the singles at the PTT China Open in Hangzhou.

In other highlights for the British team, there were silver medals for Jack Hunter-Spivey in men’s class 5 and Ashley Facey-Thompson in men’s class 9, while Megan Shackleton (women’s class 4), Joshua Stacey (men’s class 9) and Kim Daybell (men’s class 10) also took bronze.

Pickard started with a 3-1 win against the Asian Para Games silver medallist Lam Oi Man from Macau, then was edged out in a great battle by Najlah Al Dayyeni, the 15-year-old Asian championships silver medallist from Iraq, who won a titanic fourth set 19-17 and clinched the match 12-10 in the fifth.

Pickard went through in second place and was beaten 3-0 in the semi-final by Katarzyna Marszal, the former World champion from Poland who went on to win gold.