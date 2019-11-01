Bronze for Fliss as British team shine in China

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 12: Felicity Pickard of England competes in the Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 1 games against Maitreyee Sarkar of India during Table Tennis on day eight of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 12, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 12: Felicity Pickard of England competes in the Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 1 games against Maitreyee Sarkar of India during Table Tennis on day eight of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 12, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Felicity Pickard collected a bronze medal in the women’s class 6 in the singles at the PTT China Open in Hangzhou.

In other highlights for the British team, there were silver medals for Jack Hunter-Spivey in men’s class 5 and Ashley Facey-Thompson in men’s class 9, while Megan Shackleton (women’s class 4), Joshua Stacey (men’s class 9) and Kim Daybell (men’s class 10) also took bronze.

Pickard started with a 3-1 win against the Asian Para Games silver medallist Lam Oi Man from Macau, then was edged out in a great battle by Najlah Al Dayyeni, the 15-year-old Asian championships silver medallist from Iraq, who won a titanic fourth set 19-17 and clinched the match 12-10 in the fifth.

Pickard went through in second place and was beaten 3-0 in the semi-final by Katarzyna Marszal, the former World champion from Poland who went on to win gold.