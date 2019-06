Goals from Billy Lane, Mick Tregay and Jack Waite secured a 3-0 win over AFC Booth as Britannia United were crowned Harry Briggs Memorial Trophy champions.

Angel Inn also finished the season with silverware in the Burnley Miners Sunday League.

Jonny Carlin was the difference in the Alderson and Horan Towneley Cup final as his double sealed a 2-0 victory against Dog Inn.