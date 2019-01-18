Boxer Sam Larkin determined to make up for lost time in the pro ranks

Bantamweight boxer Sam Larkin is ready to put a disappointing 2018 behind him with a new date scheduled for his long-awaited professional bow.

While the 28-year-old may yet appear on one of the scheduled York Hall bills in Bethnal Green next month, the former Sandygate ABC star has been pencilled in on the Kieran Farrell BEM promoted ‘Risk vs Reward’ card at Bolton Whites Hotel on March 2nd.

The Alex Matvienko-trained fighter had no luck at all when attempting to get his career up and running, with three contests falling by the wayside, but after signing terms with Chris Jenkinson he’s starting to feel a lot more optimistic.

“After all the troubles I had last year I’ve signed with Chris Jenkinson,” he said. “I’m 28 now, I don’t have too much time left, and I was contemplating going on the road as a journeyman. I was persuaded not to and now Chris has pulled a few strings for me. I’m in good hands.

“He’s on the phone every day and he’s trying to get me out there. I’ve never really been under management before, I’ve done everything myself, so I’m starting to feel a lot better about everything now. It’s all go now and I’m back in camp. With everything that has happened it might be hard to sell tickets. I’ve had three fights cancelled but I want to get people back on side. I want them to put their trust in me again. It’s been a bad year but I’m hoping this one will be better.”

The former Park High School pupil, who now resides in Barrowford, wants to make a name for himself at 118lbs and, as time is of the essence, he’s willing to do whatever it takes: “I’m ready to fight anybody because I just want to get my name out there, even if it means fighting a prospect on an away show. I need to get going. I’m ready to go in to the lion’s den. I spoke with Alex Matvienko and asked him to be brutally honest about where I can get to. He thinks I can get to British level and, had I joined him when I was younger, he said I could have gone all the way.”

Highly-touted Yorkshireman Ismail Khan, a former sparring partner of Osman Aslam, had been offered as a potential opponent for Larkin’s debut but, with his coaching team erring more on the cautious side, the invitation was rebuffed.

However, Larkin isn’t prepared to let any more opportunities get away from him as he bids to get the crucial fight details set in stone.

“I want to take risks,” he said. “We’re still looking for an opponent but I’m willing to take anything, whether it’s a journeyman or an unbeaten prospect. I want to get noticed. If I went away and beat a prospect, or even if I impressed in battle, it would catapult me up the rankings.

“I’ve been hanging around for too long so being involved in a tough fight doesn’t bother me. I want to get a good win on my debut then the phone will start going.”

Standard tickets for the show are priced at £35, table seats with a waiter/waitress are £60 while a table of 10 can be purchased for £300. Anybody wanting tickets can contact Sam via Facebook.

Sam would also like to thank PKB Building Services, The Asphalt Works Ltd, Dan Wolf at Viviere Liberare, JOG Building Services, Intershape Fitness, Unique Clean, Norpol Recycling, Steptoe’s Demolition, Mick Hughes Sports Massage, Shokwaves Barbers, Lean Clean Kitchen and DWE Building and Landscaping.