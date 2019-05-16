Bonus points could be crucial – Bharat

Burnley’s former quadruple-winning skipper, Bharat Tripathi, believes that bonus points could play a big part in deciding the outcome of the title race in the Lancashire League’s top flight.

The 29-year-old had been plying his trade in the Liverpool and District Competition with Bootle CC for a spell, enjoying a timed format of cricket where the onus was on bowling the opposition out.

Burnley have completed that in three of their four games to date this term, missing out on a clean sweep by a solitary wicket as Crompton pair Simon Wright and Alex Williams clung on for dear life at Turf Moor last month.

That’s rewarded the club with six bonus points for bowling at present and, coupled with another four points for batting, it’s making the difference as they top the table.

“The Liverpool Competition plays timed cricket,” said Tripathi.

“For me, it’s the best form of cricket.

“It’s so tactical and you never know where the situation of the game lies.

“The key thing is to bowl sides out.

“It’s just like Test match cricket.

“We managed to get the job done against Walsden in our first game and we almost did it against Crompton in our second.

“We’ve done it in games that followed.

“Bonus points will play a big part this season and we’ve picked them up in most of our games.

“That means we’re in top spot.

“You’ve got to maximise everything available to you, it’s vital to pick up points all the time.”

Dan Pickup’s side travel to Acre Bottom on Sunday to take on Ramsbottom, who are just four points adrift in Division One, having lost the lead on Sunday.