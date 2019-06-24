Blessed Trinity get kitted out in the Claret and Blue

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College students are kitted out in Burnley FC strips.

Head teacher Richard Varey was given the Under 18s kit by Head of Academy Coaching Ian Jones at Turf Moor. The strip will be worn by Year 10s and 11s.

“We have a good relationship with Burnley FC and we were surprised and pleased to be given Burnley strips for our students,” said Mr Varey. “Most of them are Burnley fans and they love it.”

Promising players Jack Thompson, who is at the Academy at Bolton Wanderers, and Tiggi Gent, who plays for England Under 15s and Manchester United, were the first to wear the claret and blue colours.