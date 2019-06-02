Ben finishes well clear of field in Burnley Lions 10k

Runners in the 34th Burnley Lions 10k race in Colne on Friday evening – the fourth race of the Pendle and Burnley Grand Prix series – enjoyed dry but slightly breezy weather.

And conditions helped a creditable first place time of 32 mins 35 secs from Ben Fish of Blackburn Harriers, 50 seconds faster than Thomas Corrigan, who finished in 33mins 25 secs, 20 seconds faster than when he won the race in 2016.

Third in the men’s race was Jacob Watson with a time of 34 mins 18 secs.

Jacqueline Collins of Barlick Fell Runners, came first in the ladies’ race for the second consecutive year in 42 mins 11 secs, followed by Catherine Derbyshire (Accrington Road Runners) in 44 mins 21 secs, and Lindsay Davies (Blackburn Harriers) in 46 mins 02 secs.

The first man and woman received a month’s free gym membership from Xercise4Less, Burnley, and a one litre bottle of gin.

Burnley Lions Club would also like to thank Colne Cricket Club for their hospitality for registration, and to Park High School for continued use of their grounds for the finish; to main sponsor Furnico of Colne; and to Sainsburys, Burnley for supplying bottles of water at the end of the race.

Other class winners by age category were as follows: Men – U20 Alex Mason, Barlick Fell Runners 36–28; V40 Christopher Davies, Blackburn Harriers; V45 Maurice O’Brian, Holcombe Harriers 39-02; V50 Glen Goodwin, Accrington Road Runners 37-51; V55 Alan Lundberg-Bury, Rossendale Harriers* 37-28; V60 Thornton Taylor, Rossendale Harriers 41-25; V65 Stephen Biscomb, Clayton-le-Moors Harriers 46-42; V70 Ken Taylor, Rossendale Harriers 48-28; V75 David Scott, Clayton-le-Moors Harriers 1-04-34.

Women – Natalie Giles, Ossy Joggers 1-12-40; V35 Jacqueline Collins, Barlick Fell Runners 42-11; V40 Catherine Derbyshire, Barlick Fell Runners 44-21; V45 Lindsay Davies, Blackburn Harriers 46-02; V50 Carole Fryer, Calder Valley Fell Runners 48-34; V55 Julie Townson, Trawden Athletics Club 47-53; V60 Eileen Wadsworth, Rossendale Harriers 57-38; V65 Jean Rawlinson, Barlick Fell Runners 58-18; V70 Marie H Christian, Rossendale Harriers 1-12-40;

* Alan’s time was four seconds better than the record held by Ted Orrell, set in 1995, an excellent achievement.