Barritt and Evans deliver an assured performance to claim seventh in Turkey

M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Elfyn Evans and co-driver Daniel Barritt delivered an assured performance to climb back to seventh place overall behind the wheel of their EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta WRC at this weekend’s Rally Turkey.

Evans and Barritt endured more than their fair share of bad luck.

But the British pairing are never ones to give up the fight – battling back to seventh place with a meaningful drive through some challenging stages.

Posting a string of competitive stage times, the Brits proved their pace and even turned mechanics during the midday service break – Evans helping to change the wishbone and Barritt adjusting the ride height when all available mechanics were needed to work on the number one Fiesta.

Evans said: “It’s been a pretty good day for us.

“We were taking it quite carefully and not taking any unnecessary risks, but the times were pretty encouraging and we’ve managed to climb back into a reasonably good position.”

Team Principal, Malcolm Wilson OBE, said: “It’s been a day of highs and lows.

“Elfyn had a much better day and has climbed back into seventh place overall.

“He’s shown some good speed, and even turned mechanic during the midday service which goes to prove the extent of which the whole team pulled together.”