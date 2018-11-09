Anya earns England U20 call-up

Congratulations to former Burnley RUFC youngster Anya Richmond after being named in the England Under 20 squad for the season.

It is an even more fantastic achievement for the now Loughborough Lightning player, given she’s only just turned 17.

The Under 20s will play three fixtures this season, against the Army and then home and away to France, with details still to be confirmed.

Burnley Rugby Club continued their recent good run, underlining their upturn in fortunes with a 55-3 victory over Ashton under Lyne.

In a one-sided encounter, Burnley played some sparkling rugby, and when chances came their way, were ruthless in attack.

They lead 29-0 at the break, including a brilliant handling move involving all the back line, finished off by Carl Griffiths.

Burnley’s scorers were a James Redford hat-trick, Danny Rowley, a Marcus Duxbury brace, Carlos Ferdizi, Griffiths and Shayne McCullough.

Redford added three conversions, Joe Parkinson two and Rick Griffiths one.

There are no games on Saturday, with England v New Zealand on at the club, all welcome.

On Armistice day, the Under 7s-12s are at home to Rossendale, kick-off 11 a.m.

The tags are at Crow Wood, the Under 13s at Old Bedians, the Under 14s at home to Bolton, and the Under 15/16s are at Ormskirk.

The ladies are at Bury, kick-off 2 p.m.