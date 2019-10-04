Alex leads England to the final of Rugby Europe Championships

Alex Baker, formerly of Colne and Nelson and Burnley Rugby Clubs, helped England Under 18s to the final of the Rugby Europe Championships in Poland.

The 17-year-old from Trawden recently made her international debut in the U18 Sevens Home Nations tournament, hosted at Swansea University at the weekend, as she helped the Red Roses win the tournament, beating Scotland in the final.

And that competition was preparation for the U18 Sevens Rugby Europe Championships in September.

There, England played three matches, against Ukraine, Belgium and Wales in their pool.

They then beat Ireland in the quarter-final, and Russia in the semi-final, before losing to France in the final – a fantastic, unforgettable experience.

Alex started her rugby journey as a 10-year-old playing tag rugby for Trawden Forest Primary School, then joined Colne and Nelson Rugby Club, where she played in a boys’ team until she was 12.

She then went on to play for the next four years at Burnley Rugby Club, where she was selected to play for Lancashire, and subsequently the North of England.

She is now attending Loughborough College for her studies and is part of the College Rugby Academy.

She is now playing for the Development squad for Loughborough Lightning, who play in the England Premiership of Women’s Rugby.

Alex would like to thank her coaches at Colne and Nelson and Burnley Rugby Club for all their support and encouragement over the last six years.

She would also like to thank Innova Solutions Ltd, who are based in Trawden, for sponsoring her for the forthcoming season for her further development and games with the Lightning Development Team.