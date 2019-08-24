Alex helps England win Home Nations tournament

Former Burnley RUFC junior Alex Baker made her England debut in the U18 7s Home Nations tournament hosted at Swansea University at the weekend.

And she helped the Red Roses win the tournament, as they build up for the Rugby Europe U18 tournament in Poland from August 31st to September 1st.

Holders Ireland swept through the opening day unbeaten, with only last year’s beaten finalists England getting within 10 points.

That gave Ireland a semi-final against bottom team Scotland.

England won their other two games to set up a semi-final against hosts Wales.

On Sunday Scotland stunned Ireland 19-14 – the first time the Irish had lost in the tournament’s two year history.

England improved on their 24-5 win over Wales on Saturday with a 24-0 win in the second semi-final, setting up a final against Scotland, where they swept to a 38-5 win.

Elsewhere, Burnley continued their build up for the new season with a convincing 46-0 win at Skipton, with the second XV winning a hard-fought derby with Colne and Nelson 14-10.

All sides are now back training – senior men on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., ladies and juniors on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.