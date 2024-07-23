Local strongman breaks Tandem under 19 deadlift World Record
George was contacted several months ago by Jamie White from Brackley in Northamptonshire after he had seen social media of some of George's training. It was thought, by pairing the lads together, they could beat the standing record.
So George and his family traveled down to Northamptonshire at May halfterm earlier this year for the attempt.
George, who is trained by one of the top strongman coaches in the UK, altered his training for the event that was sandwiched in between his GCSEs .
The pair broke the record and went onto set a new world junior tandem deadlift of 1002lbs to the delight of the assembled crowd outside Jamie's gym in Brackley.
George trains 4/5 times a week at the Viking Gym in Colne and has entered several Strongman competitions around the country. He is coached online by Sam Parker who coaches some of the top strongman athletes in the country.
Being only 16 the odds are stacked against him in the competitions, as most athletes are in their 20s or 30s, but he likes the challenge this brings.
He has, however, just qualified for the UK under 19 strongman competition held at Kaos gym in Preston to be held later this year. He had to finish in the top 5 to qualify and was leading going into the final event but was pipped into the second qualifying place.
