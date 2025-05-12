From Fécamp to Turf Moor: A Southerner’s pilgrimage to the heart of Burnley

“They are big, it’s the fixtures that got smaller.” That’s according to a Granada TV interview with Burnley indie poppers The Milltown Brothers back in 1992. Burnley football club had been for some time firmly cemented in the football league, Premier League football was as far away as the misty peaks of the Lancashire hills.

My own first memory of The Clarets was back in 1979, sitting in my grandparents living room in Croydon, listening to Crystal Palace win the 2nd Division Championship at the expense of Harry Potts’s boys. Fast forward now to 2025 and Burnley are back in the Premier League, Scott Parker having forged a side boasting the league’s stingiest defence. The team remains big, but this time, the fixtures have grown in stature too.

A visit to Turf Moor had long been on the cards. The spark was lit by an article in the Burnley Express in May 2018, delving into the story about Bénédictine, drunk by soldiers in the First World War in an effort to keep warm. The author made special mention of The Burnley Miners Social Club, established in 1818, and its unique connection with the herbal liquor from Fécamp in France and celebrating it’s 100th anniversary.

So with tickets in the Jimmy McIlroy end and uncomfortable seats with a decidedly cheap Irish airline booked, two French chaps from Fécamp and a Rouen based English teacher turned translator made their way across the channel, with the English Crystal Palace fan hoping he could eject his breakfast over The Valley. Sadly I stayed in my seat with the seat belt on as tight as possible, praying that this empty tin of baked beans with wings made it safely to its destination.

Two Cauchois and a Southerner

“You’re a Southerner” said my new drinking pal after a Béné and Hot and a Béné Bomb while sitting in the Miners Club after the game. “Yes, I’m a Southerner, but as I live in Normandy, technically I’m a Northerner.” The faces around the table suggested that I had a good point, but there was no malice intended with the original accusation.

Mostly surprise at the idea of two Cauchoise and a Plastic Northerner coming all this way to partake in more than a glass or two of the local tipple. The general purpose behind the trip was to learn more about how Benedictine had found its way to Burnley and for my part to meet like minded people who loved their football club.

The game had already been won, Millwall had been sent packing and Leeds had, only just, managed to get their hands on the Championship trophy but we had now been taken by the warmth and generosity of the people we met. The significance of both Burnley FC and the Miners Club was clear: they are cornerstones of the community, institutions that span generations.

This is in stark contrast to those young supporters who do not support their local team, preferring the ‘glory hunter’ route and donning the colours of the most recent winning team. This trend is not limited to England. In France, young teens showing their armchair support for Real Madrid or Chelsea rather than having a care for where their roots are.

New friends and a great welcome

Maybe this is one of the many reasons why I was accepted and made to feel so welcome. Palace may play in the top tier but we will never experience the highs of the Champions League or even replicate Leicester City’s miracle, at least not in my lifetime. And that's perfectly fine as like the wonderful people in the miners club, blind delusion at the level of those Madrid aficionados would never make it to the end of Harry Potts Way, let alone into the hearts and minds of the Burnley faithful.