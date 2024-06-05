Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix to celebrate 20th anniversary with brand new race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An extremely popular British Cycling national circuit event will return to Pendle this summer, taking place on Tuesday 23rd July in Colne Town Centre.

The Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix, organised by Colne Town Council and CDPP (Cycling Development Pendle Partnership), is a closed-road 800m circuit around Colne’s one-way system, which always makes for a fast and exciting spectacle.

Brand new for the 2024 event is the addition of an Elite Women’s Race, which will be sponsored by Fort Vale, who are also sponsoring the Elite Men’s Race once again this year. This will be the first time in the event’s 20 year history that it has featured a women’s only Elite Race.

The racing will get underway at 5:45pm with the Coalition Facilities Management Youth Race, which takes place before the Riggs Autopack Support Race at 6:25pm. The eagerly anticipated Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix Women’s Race will then get underway at 7:20pm, before the grand finale and the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix Men’s Elite Race at 8:20pm.

The 2024 Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix will include a brand new Elite Women’s Race.

A key date in the racing calendar, Colne is once again looking forward to welcoming some of the top riders in the country to Lancashire.

As well as the racing, there will be a number of opportunities for people to #ShopLocal on the night, with local businesses around the circuit opening late on the night.

Len Woffindin, Event Organiser, said: “2024 is a very special year for everyone involved in the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix. This year we are marking our 20th anniversary and what better way to celebrate than announcing an exciting new race, the Fort Vale Elite Women’s Race.

“It is a race we have wanted to include for some time now and we can’t wait to see people lining the streets of Colne to cheer on all of our races.

The Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix will welcome some of the top riders in the country to Lancashire.

“This event welcomes some of the best riders in the country and we are proud to be able to offer one of the fastest and most exciting circuits in the series.”

Peter Hakin, Apprentice Trainer Manager at headline sponsors Fort Vale Engineering Ltd, said: “This is a wonderful event to be involved in and we are delighted to be main sponsors again this year. With the addition of the Elite Women’s Race, the Colne Grand Prix goes from strength to strength and we are looking forward to another brilliant community event in Colne.”

Nathan Cutler, Events & Facilities Officer at Colne Town Council, said: “The Grand Prix is one of the events we all look forward to every year. It brings the local community together and with visitors from far and wide, it provides a real boost to our local businesses, many of whom will be remaining open on the night.”