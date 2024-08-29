Zeki Amdouni becomes 20th player to leave Burnley this summer after clinching Benfica switch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zeki Amdouni has completed his switch to Benfica to become the 20th player to leave Burnley since the end of last season.

The 23-year-old will spend the season on loan with the Portuguese giants, who also hold an option to buy.

It comes after Amdouni made 37 appearances in all competitions for Burnley last season following his permanent move from Lausanne.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm that Zeki Amdouni has joined Portuguese Primeira Liga side Benfica on a season-long loan move,” the Clarets said.

“The Swiss forward signed for Burnley in July last year and featured 37 times across the 2023/24 campaign, scoring six goals.

“We would like to wish Zeki the best of luck and thank him for his efforts.”

Amdouni made a further two substitute appearances this season, scoring off the bench during the 5-0 rout of Cardiff City.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

That came after the Swiss forward returned late to pre-season having been given extra time off as a result of his involvement at Euro 2024.

Amdouni joins the likes of Arijanet Muric, Dara O’Shea, Sander Berge and Wilson Odobert in leaving Turf Moor this summer.

Of the 20 players to move on since the end of last season, 15 have left permanently, while the other five have departed on loan.

Further departures are anticipated prior to tomorrow night’s 11pm deadline, with Scott Parker confirming earlier today that he’s expecting Vitinho to leave, with a move to Brazilian side Botafogo lined up.

Parker is also hopeful more arrivals are also on their way.