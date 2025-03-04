'You need to dig in': Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's win against Cardiff City

Scott Parker says it’s all about the three points as Burnley were forced to hold on for a nervy victory against battling Cardiff City.

The Clarets appeared to be coasting to the three points in South Wales when they took a deserved two-goal lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Josh Brownhill and Maxime Esteve.

But Parker’s men conceded an uncharacteristic goal, the first in the league in 13 games, shortly before half-time.

That set up a nervy last 30 minutes after the visitors squandered some good opportunities on the break to restore their two-goal lead.

“I'm pleased we've got three points,” a relieved Parker said afterwards.

“I think, firstly, this is a tough place to come and I think the table is probably a misrepresentation of where Cardiff are, to be quite honest with you, because they're a good side. I think we see that in elements tonight.

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 04: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City FC and Burnley FC at Cardiff City Stadium on March 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

“We started the game superbly for 35 minutes in the first-half. We dominated, get our noses in front with two well-worked and deserved goals, but then we give them a little bit of hope with the goal. We were disappointed how we conceded that goal. Large parts of it were probably our own doing.

“We started the second-half really brightly and I think the only criticism I have probably is maybe the chances we get and the opportunities we create, we should maybe just put a little bit of daylight between us. If we do that it doesn’t result in the end part of the game.

“But having been in this division for some time, you know with a one-goal swing in the game, you often see how the games look like. At the end you need resilience, you need to dig in, you need to ride it a little bit at that moment.

“They're loading the top line with five, six players hitting areas, crossing and the game puts you under pressure. But I'm pleased with the way we see the game out in the end, with the resilience and overall I'm pleased with the three points.”