'Wow', 'Pinch me' - Burnley fans react as Clarets confirm deal for 'perfect' player

Connor Roberts. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The full-back arrives at Turf Moor in a deal believed to be worth around £2.5 million as the Clarets continue to bolster their ranks in preparation for an assault on the Premier League table.

Roberts came through the academy system at the Libery Stadium, and has been a member of the Swans’ first team squad since 2017.

Generally operating on the right side of defence, he has also amassed 30 caps for Wales – including a run at this summer’s Euro 2020.

Speaking about the deal, Clarets chief Alan Pace said: “On behalf of everyone at Burnley Football Club, we are delighted to welcome Connor to Turf Moor.

“It’s great to add another player with strong international experience to our squad and provide an opportunity for Connor to play Premier League football again having provided outstanding service to Swansea and impressed on the international stage with Wales.

"We look forward to seeing him in action soon.”

We’ve gathered the best tweets from delighted supporters below...

@OfficialVizeh tweeted: “Absolutely robbed Swansea, beautiful signing”

@thatburnleylass tweeted: “Imagine an owner taking over a club and saying he’s going to make difference and proceeds to actually do that, fair play”.

@icecoldjayrod1 tweeted: “He’s here and he’s perfect”

@KevLongSZN tweeted: “WARRA SIGNING CMONNNNN”

@tomhollll tweeted: “Pinch me, we’re actually having a good transfer window! Wow”

@andrew97175351 tweeted: “WHATS GOING ON? WE HAVE SIGNED ACTUAL PLAYERS!!!!! ALAN, I LOVE YOU”