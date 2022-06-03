Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet on international duty

Weghorst is in the Netherlands squad for the Nations League Group D opener against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels – what was the Heysel Stadium – with kick-off at 7-45 p.m.
Louis van Gaal’s squad then have two games against Wales, in Cardiff on Wednesday, kick-off 7-45 p.m., and Rotterdam on Tuesday, June 14th (7-45 p.m.), with a home tie against Poland, again in Rotterdam, on Saturday, June 11th (7-45 p.m.).
And fellow forward Cornet is in Ivory Coast's squad for their AFCON Qualifiers, as the road to a home championships next year begins.
The Elephants take on Zambia at home tonight (8 p.m.), with a game in Lesotho on Thursday, June 9th (6 p.m.).