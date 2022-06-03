Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet on international duty

Weghorst is in the Netherlands squad for the Nations League Group D opener against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels – what was the Heysel Stadium – with kick-off at 7-45 p.m.

Louis van Gaal’s squad then have two games against Wales, in Cardiff on Wednesday, kick-off 7-45 p.m., and Rotterdam on Tuesday, June 14th (7-45 p.m.), with a home tie against Poland, again in Rotterdam, on Saturday, June 11th (7-45 p.m.).

And fellow forward Cornet is in Ivory Coast's squad for their AFCON Qualifiers, as the road to a home championships next year begins.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Kyle Walker-Peters of England is tackled by Maxwel Cornet of Cote D'Ivoire during the international friendly match between England and Cote D'Ivoire at Wembley Stadium on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)