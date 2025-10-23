Wolves v Burnley early team news: 4 to miss out through injury and 5 fitness doubts

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
Burnley have the chance to move further away from the relegation zone this weekend when they take on bottom side Wolves.

Scott Parker’s men moved out of the bottom three last weekend with their hard-earned 2-0 win against Leeds United, to earn their second victory of the campaign.

They now face a Wolves outfit that have yet to win this season, sitting bottom of the pile on just two points.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

The Clarets have yet to claim a point on their travels so far this season, with all seven of their points coming at Turf Moor.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Sunday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Your next Burnley FC read: 'Not going to hide from it': Kyle Walker makes candid admission about Burnley's big win over Leeds United

The midfielder missed Wolves’ defeat to Sunderland through illness. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

1. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves) - doubt

The midfielder missed Wolves’ defeat to Sunderland through illness. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images) Photo: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Photo Sales
Missed last weekend’s game with a “small injury problem” according to manager Vitor Pereira. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

2. Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves) - doubt

Missed last weekend’s game with a “small injury problem” according to manager Vitor Pereira. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images) Photo: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Photo Sales
Despite starting against Sunderland last week, Vitor Pereira admits the striker is having to play through the pain barrier with an ongoing Achilles problem. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

3. Jorgen Strand Larsen (Wolves) - doubt

Despite starting against Sunderland last week, Vitor Pereira admits the striker is having to play through the pain barrier with an ongoing Achilles problem. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images) Photo: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Photo Sales
The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

4. Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) - out

The forward is expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after being forced to undergo surgery during the summer on a crucial ligament tear. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WolvesBurnleyLeeds UnitedScott ParkerKyle WalkerTurf Moor
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice