Wolves v Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker keeps faith with Leeds United side

Published 26th Oct 2025, 13:01 GMT
Burnley have named an unchanged side for today’s game against bottom side Wolves.
The Clarets head to Molineux looking to record back-to-back victories in the Premier League following last week’s 2-0 win against Leeds United.

Winning back in the top flight is something Burnley haven’t done since April 2022.

Many had expected Scott Parker to reward Loum Tchaouna with a starting spot after his goal off the bench against Leeds. But he’s stuck faith with Jacob Bruun Larsen on the right wing.

Lyle Foster returns from injury to take the place of Ashley Barnes on the bench, having missed out against Leeds with a dead leg.

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.

Scott Parker has kept faith with the side that beat Leeds last week (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)placeholder image
Scott Parker has kept faith with the side that beat Leeds last week (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

As for Wolves, they make two changes from their 2-0 defeat to Sunderland. Ki-Jana Hoever and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde come in for Matt Docherty and Joao Gomes.

Vitor Pereira is coming under increasing pressure, having taken just two points from Wolves’ first eight games of the season.

The Clarets can also record their first away points of the season, having already been beaten by Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa on the road.

TEAMS

Wolves: Johnstone, Hoever, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno, Andre, Bellegarde, Munetsi, R. Gomes, Arias, Larsen

Subs: Sa, Agbadou, Toti, Wolfe, Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Arokodare

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Florentino, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Bruun Larsen, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Pires, Laurent, Hannibal, Edwards, Tchaouna, Broja, Foster

Referee: Tony Harrington

