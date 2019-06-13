Wolves make Burnley star enquiry | Newcastle submit £7.1m bid | Arsenal close in on defender | Tottenham priced out of £66.6m man | Updates on Liverpool, West Ham and Aston Villa

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United and Brighton have identified Benfica full-back £8-rated Andre Almeida as one of their prime transfer targets. (Record via The 4th Official)

The Magpies made a last-ditch attempt to sign Sochaux youngster Lucien Agoume for £7.1m before his move to Inter Milan. (Calciomercato)

Lazio are considering moves for Newcastle’s Jamaal Lascelles and Arsenal’s Callum Chambers. €16m is the price quotes for Lascelles. (Messaggero)

Manchester United are preparing to hijack Barcelona's move for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann with a £95m bid. (Sport - in Spain)

Liverpool have reignited their interest in Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir - however will NOT pay the £53m fee they are agreed last summer. (Le Progres - in France)

Reported Liverpool and Man United target Matthijs de Ligt is closing in on a £66.6m transfer to PSG after the Dutchman's agent met with the French club. (RMC Sport - in France)

AC Milan want to sign Liverpool defender Dejan Lovern (Sky Sport) but wont let him leave for less than £25m. (The Times)

The likelihood of Maurizio Sarri has increased after Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratic landed in London yesterday to conclude a deal with the Italian. (Calciomercato)

Sarri is planning on taking Blues defender Emerson with him, although the 24-year-old insists he is happy at Stamford Bride. (Daily Star)

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Saint-Etienne over highly-rated defender William Saliba. He is just 18-years-old. (Le10Sport - In France)

And Gunners target Yannick Carrasco has given the north London club a boost by revealing he hopes to return to Europe from China this summer. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur are being priced out of a move for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele with his price-tag believed to be £66.6m. (The Guardian)

Aston Villa are expected to launch a £14m bid for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips after being made one of Dean Smith's top targets. (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham are on the verge of signing Villarreal attacker Pablo Fornals with a £24m deal set to be concluded by the end of the week. (The Guardian)

Burnley are facing a battle to keep hold of James Tarkowski after Wolves enquired about the defender. Leicester City are also keen. (The Times)