Wilson Isidor pens emotional message to Sunderland fans after double penalty miss against Burnley

Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor spoke of his “heartache” in a social media post apologising to supporters for his double penalty miss during the dramatic draw against Burnley.

The 24-year-old saw two late penalties saved by hero of the hour James Trafford as the Black Cats missed the opportunity to claim a big win in the fight for automatic promotion.

Isidor looked visibly upset at the final whistle and had to be consoled by his teammates before heading over to the away end to apologise.

He later took to social media to pen an emotional post, writing: “Feel like a big slap in the face and the worst day of my life because all of us know how I love this club.

"Even if only act on the pitch can make forgive, I would like to apologise to my teammates, every single fan and all the person of this club for what happened tonight.

“I feel really ashamed, but I promise you that I will come back stronger from this!

"See you Tuesday, HWTL. and also big love for all messages of support from the real ones.”