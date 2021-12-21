Will success of Maxwel Cornet leads to more 'risk/reward' signings at Burnley? And what is on Sean Dyche's January shopping list?

Maxwel Cornet

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, and could be of vital importance in the relegation battle, given the expectation rivals Newcastle United will add to their squad following their recent takeover.

And Sean Dyche hopes to be able to build on a promising summer window, after a somewhat stagnant few years in the market under the previous ownership.

Cornet was Burnley’s first significant signing from overseas since Steven Defour arrived from Anderlecht in the summer of 2016.

And like the Belgian maestro, Cornet has proved to be shrewd business.

So will the success, so far, of the Ivory Coast international’s switch to Turf Moor, lead to similar deals being struck away from Burnley’s more traditional market place of the Championship?

Dyche said: “The best opportunity you’ll ever have of signing players is with money.

“So let’s see if they (the board) have got some of that, and they wish to spend it – that will be the key.

“But if we can get some players in from wherever...

“We’ve always been open-minded, but this ownership are more open-minded to take a risk and reward situation.

“With Maxwel, he’s shown positive signs so far, obviously, so we’ll see.

“A lot of the time it comes down to finance.”

But plans are well down the line ahead of New Year, with a number of situations being looked at.

Burnley have 10 senior players out of contract in the summer, and, amid that, the club are looking to add another centre back – with James Tarkowski expected to leave on a free transfer in the summer, another central midfielder – with a Defour-type ball manipulator in mind, a striker – with Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra and Ashley Barnes, who has a year’s option, out of contract in the summer, and a winger, with Aaron Lennon’s current deal also set to expire at the end of the season.

Dyche said, on his budget and plans: “We’ve already started the process of looking at the squad and the situation.

“It’s ongoing, but that’s been enhanced over the last few weeks,about availability, possible availability, possible needs to change, to see what we can do in the market.