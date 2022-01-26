Will Burnley's leading scorer Maxwel Cornet be back from AFCON in time to face Watford at Turf Moor?
Maxwel Cornet will be out of Burnley's crunch Premier League clash with Watford if the Ivory Coast make the final four of the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Elephants, a 6/1 shot to win the competition for a third time in Cameroon, meet Mo Salah's Egypt in the round of 16 at Stade Japoma today.
Should the 2015 champions progress, they'll earn a quarter-final tie against either Morocco or Malawi at Stade Olembe on Sunday, which coincides with the top flight's winter break.
And while the semi-final stage will be played in the days prior to the Hornets' visit to Turf Moor [February 5th], all four sides will be required for the tournament's conclusion on February 6th, with the final and third place play-off taking place on the same day.
Managerless Watford, who separated with Claudio Ranieri on Monday, are already without star man Emmanuel Dennis for the trip after the Nigerian forward was given his marching orders in the 3-0 loss against Norwich City at Vicarage Road.
They could also be without Moroccan pair Adam Masina and Imran Louza and Senegal international Ismaila Sarr, though William Troost-Ekong is expected to be available following Nigeria's exit at the hands of Tunisia.