Why Scott Parker is relishing the luxury of Burnley's free week ahead of Oxford United clash
The Clarets have yet to play a midweek league game so far this season, with their only midweek game coming in the Carabao Cup away to Wolves back in August.
But following Saturday’s trip to Oxford United, Parker’s men take on Plymouth Argyle the following Tuesday. Further midweek games are also pencilled in from October onwards, with five scheduled to take place before Christmas.
Given the big turnover of players over the summer, Parker has been relieved to get plenty of time on the training pitch to get across his ideas.
Speaking before the win against Portsmouth on Saturday, Burnley’s head coach said: “It’s been a really good week, it’s been invaluable for us in that sense in terms of where we are at this current moment in time because we need time, we need time on the training ground.
“We’ve got a new bunch of players and loads of new things to pick up on and develop.
“In this league it comes thick and fast and we’re probably only around the corner from that picking up, but over the next couple of weeks we’ve got some good training weeks coming up so it’s a good time for us to work with the team.”
After the disappointing defeat to Sunderland, which remains Burnley’s only setback of the season so far, Parker’s men followed that up with a draw against Blackburn Rovers in the derby, before overcoming promotion rivals Leeds United at Elland Road.
After beating Pompey to make it back-to-back wins, Parker senses some momentum is beginning to build, but he’s well aware there’s so much more work to be done.
“We need to keep pushing and keep improving and there’s still loads of elements of the game we need to improve,” he added.
“It’s still a brand new team, brand new teammates together, all the understanding of that, people coming into different positions.
“CJ [Egan-Riley] against Portsmouth, he’s a centre half by trade but he comes in at right-back and I thought he was brilliant.
“There’s small improvements and we’re slowly getting there.”
