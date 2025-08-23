Why Regis Le Bris was left 'disappointed' after Sunderland's defeat to Burnley
The Black Cats went down to a 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor thanks to second-half strikes from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony.
While the Clarets had a goal harshly ruled out during the opening-half, the visitors also squandered two big opportunities to take an early lead.
“I’m disappointed, because I think we started well,” Le Bris said.
"Our first-half was positive, we created two chances and we were in our game plan, I think we dominated this first-half. But at the beginning of the second one, we made a small mistake and conceded this goal.
"After that, the game changed completely. They dropped into their back five, into a 5-4-1, deep, well-organised, aggressive block and we struggled to find the good tempo, the good rhythm, to create chances.
"In that situation, when you are a bit sloppy, but not accurate enough, I think it's really obvious that you will concede counter-attacks and that was the story of the second goal.
“It’s fine margins and if you score early, because it was possible today, I think the scenario changed completely. For us it would have been the best option and we created this chance, so it's positive, I think, because sometimes you don't create anything.”