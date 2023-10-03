Why Lyle Foster's return from suspension is 'massive' for Burnley ahead of Luton Town test
The striker is available for tonight’s trip to Luton after serving his three-match suspension for the red card he was shown against Nottingham Forest.
The ban came at the worst time for both Foster and the Clarets considering the 23-year-old had scored twice in as many league games leading up to the 1-1 draw at the City Ground.
Kompany’s side have failed to score in their subsequent two league games, albeit they did plunder four past Salford City in the Carabao Cup.
When asked about Foster’s return, Kompany said: “It’s massive.
“Zeki (Amdouni) and Jay Rodriguez have done well in the time they’ve had up top. In every game we’ve had at least two or three big chances. It’s not lacking goals for a lack of chances, we’re just not putting them away at the moment.
“You have to believe if your performances are good and you keep creating chances, of course we can create more but when you play against top sides it’s always difficult, but then you have to believe you’re still on the right track to get results.”
Kompany added: “Lyle was on a trajectory where he was showing good signs to be a good player in this league.
“When you have someone with momentum, you want to keep them involved as much as you can and hopefully on Tuesday we can have the Lyle we had before the suspension.
“Everyone knows he’s a threat and he scores goals as well.”
Foster’s dismissal was for violent conduct, having elbowed a Forest player in the midriff - an incident Kompany believes the South African will have learned from.
“It’s done now. The learning has happened,” he said.
“Ideally you want to prevent it, but you do learn from these moments and usually they stay as core memories.
“It’s some of the things you have with players adapting to a new level and a new league, different situations so you have to learn to manage these moments. He will have learned from that.”