Why is Burnley's Premier League game with Southampton postponed?
Burnley are without a game this weekend, due to Southampton’s involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
The Clarets were due to take on Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side at Turf Moor on Saturday, but will now be inactive as the Saints instead host Manchester City at St Mary’s on Sunday in the last eight of the FA Cup.
The fixture will be rearranged, with the new date to be confirmed in due course.
Tickets purchased for the fixture will remain valid and any supporters unable to attend the new date will be eligible for a refund.
Burnley now have to wait until Saturday, April 2nd, for their next game – after the international break – when champions Manchester City are next up at Turf Moor, kick-off 3 p.m.
Including the Southampton game, Burnley also have to reschedule their visit to Aston Villa, and what could be a key game at home to Everton, both postponed in December due to Covid cases and injuries within the opposition camps.