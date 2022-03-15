The Clarets were due to take on Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side at Turf Moor on Saturday, but will now be inactive as the Saints instead host Manchester City at St Mary’s on Sunday in the last eight of the FA Cup.

The fixture will be rearranged, with the new date to be confirmed in due course.

Tickets purchased for the fixture will remain valid and any supporters unable to attend the new date will be eligible for a refund.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Burnley manager Sean Dyche gives their team instructions during the Premier League match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Burnley now have to wait until Saturday, April 2nd, for their next game – after the international break – when champions Manchester City are next up at Turf Moor, kick-off 3 p.m.