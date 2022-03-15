Why is Burnley's Premier League game with Southampton postponed?

Burnley are without a game this weekend, due to Southampton’s involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 8:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:46 pm

The Clarets were due to take on Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side at Turf Moor on Saturday, but will now be inactive as the Saints instead host Manchester City at St Mary’s on Sunday in the last eight of the FA Cup.

The fixture will be rearranged, with the new date to be confirmed in due course.

Tickets purchased for the fixture will remain valid and any supporters unable to attend the new date will be eligible for a refund.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Burnley manager Sean Dyche gives their team instructions during the Premier League match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Burnley now have to wait until Saturday, April 2nd, for their next game – after the international break – when champions Manchester City are next up at Turf Moor, kick-off 3 p.m.

Including the Southampton game, Burnley also have to reschedule their visit to Aston Villa, and what could be a key game at home to Everton, both postponed in December due to Covid cases and injuries within the opposition camps.

BurnleySouthamptonPremier LeagueManchester CityTurf Moor