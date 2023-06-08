Why Burnley fans get the best value for money on kits, while Arsenal, Chelsea & Nottingham Forest lag behind

With the hype of new Premier League kit releases building, new research reveals which fans get the best and worst value for money with their team’s kit.

The study by BonusCodeBets examined the home, away and third kits of all 20 Premier League clubs, as well as the three newly promoted sides, finding Arsenal’s third kit to be the least worn this season, despite fans still forking out £70 to wear it themselves.

The research also looked at how much each fanbase had to spend on their team’s latest kits, with Tottenham Hotspur leading the way, asking their fans to fork out £75 for each their home, away and third kit.

Trying to recoup the money back from all their transfer spending, Chelsea charge fans £74.95 for their kits, putting them in second place, with surprise package, Fulham, charging £70 for a shirt, completing the top three.

A spokesperson from BonusCodeBets said: “Football kits are a big business in football with clubs charging a fortune for three new kits every season, but when buying the latest shirts, fans want to know they’re getting bang for their buck.

“With Arsenal unable to top the Premier League table, their fans will be “overjoyed” to find out that they topped the worst kit value for money table – congratulations Gunners fans!”

1 . Value for money Burnley's 2022/23 home kit topped the table for the best value for money, a new study has revealed

2 . WORST VALUE: Arsenal - £35 per match Arsenal's third kit was the least worn this season, despite fans still forking out £70 to wear it themselves. Fans of the North London club saw their team wear their third shirt only twice in the Premier League, averaging £35 a game, making it the most expensive pound-for-pound kit in the top division.

3 . WORST VALUE: Nottingham Forest - £29.75 per match Nottingham Forest's third kit (costing £59.40), was only worn a measly two times throughout the season, averaging at £29.75 per wear.

4 . WORST VALUE: Chelsea - £24.98 per match Chelsea's third shirt rounds out the top three, only being worn in three competitive fixtures, costing supporters £74.95, averaging £24.98 per wear.