Why Burnley boss Scott Parker is happy for the positivity to keep on 'rolling' after near-perfect start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker is happy for the positivity to keep on “rolling” after Burnley’s near-perfect start to the season.

The Clarets sit top of the Championship after winning their first two games of the season, scoring an impressive nine goals in the process.

While Parker has spoken about the need to manage expectations in previous weeks, he’s happy for his players – and the fanbase – to be encouraged by the start they’ve made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Managing expectations is a part of it,” Parker admitted. “But having said that, I want us to be positive, I want us to be bright about the future because we’ve had two great results.

“I’ve been in this division twice now, I understand the demands of it and I keep saying it, there will be bumps in the road. But I don’t want to lose sight of what we’ve done in these opening two games.

“The level of performance, the deadliness and the clinical edge of this team is there for everyone to see, so we’re really positive and upbeat and we need to keep rolling with that.”

Parker’s side scored five goals against Cardiff City on Saturday from just four shots on target – with their opener coming via an own goal – proving just how clinical they can, having also run in four against Luton Town in their season opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

It makes a welcome change for the Clarets, who often found themselves on the wrong end of clinical finishing in the Premier League last season.

“I’m speaking with experience when I talk about last year where Burnley were because I’ve been in that position,” Parker added.

“Sometimes you don’t win many games and psychologically it can be a bit of a blow on the team and the squad.

“The most important thing here is getting back to winning ways and building a winning culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two wins out of two, and from two tough fixtures as well, because Luton away from home in the first game of the season, where I thought we were absolutely superb. Today posed some different problems but we got the job done with an emphatic win in that sense.”